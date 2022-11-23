Rush: Working Men

Not Available

Rush's Working Men is the first-ever "greatest hits" live performance DVD compilation from the legendary rock trio. Inspired by the classic "Working Man" from Rush's first album and culled from their three most recently filmed DVD releases - Rush in Rio, R30 and Snakes & Arrows Live - Working Men features dynamic live versions of Rush's best known songs including "Tom Sawyer," "Limelight," "The Spirit of Radio" and "Closer to the Heart." A previously unreleased performance of "One Little Victory" is included. See and hear virtuosos Geddy Lee (bass, vocals), Alex Lifeson (guitars) and Neil Peart (drums) at their peak on the Working Men DVD and experience all of the excitement and power of Rush in concert!