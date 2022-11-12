Russ Taff: I Still Believe

Not Available

This gripping documentary from Fuseic Entertainment chronicles the multi-GRAMMY® and Dove Award-winning star’s unparalleled musical journey and behind-the-scenes battle with alcoholism. Acclaimed director Rick Altizer (Chonda Pierce: Laughing in the Dark) traces Taff’s iconic four-decade career, as well as the childhood trauma he suffered at the hands of an alcoholic father and abusive mother. Unable to overcome this shame for many years, Taff himself turned to alcohol, distancing his family, threatening his career and jeopardizing his life. “I Still Believe” also shines an important spotlight on Taff’s wife of 42 years, Tori. Her tough love, fervent prayers and unfailing devotion helped her husband find freedom from his past through God’s mercy. The film includes appearances from such legendary artists and entertainers as Amy Grant, MercyMe’s Bart Millard, Michael W. Smith, Newsboys’ Michael Tait, Bill Gaither, and comedians Mark Lowry and Chonda Pierce.