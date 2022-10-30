Russian Air Force 100th Anniversary Airshow

Not Available

100th Anniversary Airshow Russian Air Force Zhukovsky 2012 The Russian Air Force celebrated its 100th Anniversary at Zhukovsky near Moscow with the best air show that PlanesTV has ever attended. It was not just the content that made this show so special - the weather was magnificent; clear air and some dramatic cloud formations and our camera positions delivered some breathtaking material. We recorded on site for 3 days - the general public was only permitted entry on the last day.