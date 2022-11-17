Russian Beauty 1: Andrey

Not Available

Three hours with beautiful and sexy Russian Boys. Dolphin Entertainment proudly presents the Russian Beauty line, an idea derived directly from customers' letters. (A big thanks to the studio's fans who wrote in with suggestions and comments.) Dolphin picked their gorgeous and sexy model Andrey K. and combined scenes from his porn life from the ages of 18 to 23, where he talks about his experiences in the adult business. Cast: Alexsander, Andrey K., Dima, Lauris, Loran Carrera, Mario Fox, Oleg Vorobyev, Sasha Leskov