Russian Institute 17 - Sex Lesson

Not Available

Three college girls are have a good time with their fingers and dildos before going to sleep, another is whipped and double-penetrated for getting caught smoking. What about this horny girl who invites her boyfriend in through her window so he can join her in bed? Or the young brunette who masturbates, dreaming of sodomy while taking a bubble bath? There are also the smarter ones, those who act like they don't understand their homework in order to share their professor's cock after class. Or the blonde who left a banana wrapped in a condom, certain that the security guard would offer her something much more real than this pleasurable substitute. Apparently life at the Russian Institute is always extremely eventful!