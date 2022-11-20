Russian Institute: Lesson 19 - Holidays at My Parents

It's summertime. Ariel is going to spend the holidays at her parents' house with Lola and Manon, her two best friends. It's an opportunity for the girls to get a little bit closer and to make the most of the sexual experience of all the seductive fortysomething men that they will encounter. For the moment, however, there is a long road ahead before getting to Ariel's house. To unwind, Lola takes a small anal break in the woods with the driver who offered to give them a lift. He doesn't regret his kind gesture. Ariel, who followed them, won't miss a minute of the show. The day after their arrival, Ariel's parents organised a small party for the girls. Ariel and Manon are going to use this opportunity to get a little bit closer still to one another, licking each other deeply between the legs.
View Full Cast >