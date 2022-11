Not Available

The holidays are around the corner and a coat of snow is covering the gardens of the "Russian Institute". The new boarder, the young Oksana, is not the naive person that her delicious little face would lead you to believe. She's ready for the sensual and sexual high level education that she's about to receive. Students, supervisors, professors and even the headmistress, all are obsessed by lust. This holiday season the girls are all about giving.... and receiving!