A group of (mostly) European (mostly) avant-garde jazz musicians embarks on a musical tour across Russia. The plan is to travel 20,000 km, from Moscow to Vladivostok, on a bus. The project is organized and solely handled by Yury, Russian discipline-loving jazz impresario. The film follows the bus and its passengers as they get deeper and deeper into “Russian reality”, bringing their music to people who had never expected to hear it.