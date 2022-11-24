Not Available

Russian Windows is a rumination on the web-based relationship of a Russian teacher stranded in Ghent, and her American student. Olivia Ebertz’ film documents her encounters with her teacher Varya, which gain an increasingly endearing and intimate dimension as the filmmaker begins to internet-stalk her: exploring Varya’s photos on Instagram, traversing her hometown on Google Street View, looking up reviews of shops in her neighborhood and musing about her private life in broken Russian voiceover.