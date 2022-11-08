Russkoe Kratkoe. Vypusk 1

Not Available

Five unusual short stories. Two heroes are fighting for the heart of a mysterious beauty in the tragicomedy Olesya. In the parable "Milk" in the high-rise kitchen a real cow appears. The heroine of the comedy without the “Not Fit” dialogues is torn between the desire to lose weight by the alumni meeting and the modern food cult. The eccentric Rita Hurricane rushes into the life of the security guard of the Leo shopping center and changes it forever. And the hero of the story "Carpe diem" solves an important question - to lie or not to lie, when everyone around is lying.