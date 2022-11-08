Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 3

Not Available

Exactly five stories from different parts of Russia - from Arkhangelsk to Sakhalin. The modern romantic comedy "Firefly" was filmed in Severodvinsk. The musical film “Not for the River” from Arkhangelsk is dedicated to the ability to establish strong, like sea knots, relationships. The Kazan traffic police officer on duty on the highway, opening the trunk of a stopped car, changes his life forever (“Lost Path”). The heroine of the novel "Tamara" from Krasnoyarsk, showing a hard character in her work, will be helpless in her personal life. The Sakhalin short film "In the arms of the sea" in a poetic manner tells the story of true friendship and farewell.