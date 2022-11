Not Available

Luka leaves for the countryside unhappy with the way his girlfriend Katarina has treated him. She follows him hoping that they could sort out their relationship. Despite the beauty and tranquillity of their surroundings they go through twists and turns that only intensify their crisis. When Katarina befriends the happy-go-lucky soldier Primoz, new dimensions and choices open up for her. Ultimately all three must decide where their own life will take them.