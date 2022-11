Not Available

This fascinating documentary explores the career of pioneering comedienne Rusty Warren, who broke sexual barriers with her racy party records in the early 1960s, before the era of later groundbreakers like Lenny Bruce and Phyllis Diller. The program includes interviews, a complete Las Vegas nightclub performance, several television appearances and music videos, including her hits "Bounce Your Boobies," "My Name Is Rusty" and "Knockers Up."