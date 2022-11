Not Available

Aubrey Anderson, a 21-year-old former cheerleader, tries out for the LA Renegades. She falls in love with player, Wilson. Brooke -- a "Renegade Girl" and Wilson's ex-girlfriend -- is found murdered, and police arrest Wilson. Police incriminate Wilson, Aubrey believes his innocence. Aubrey sets out to find the killer, investigating several suspects: the creepy janitor, the bitter coach, the jealous, competitive cheerleader.