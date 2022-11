Not Available

Ruby's Group successfully arrive at the kingdom of Atlas with the Relic of Knowledge where they work with General Ironwood towards his goal of building a communications tower on Amity Colosseum to restore global communications and tell the world of Salem and unite Remnant against her. However, the arrival of Arthur Watts and Tyrian Callows in Atlas, the looming threat of Salem and the growing trust issues between our protagonists make things more complicated.