Ρωμανιώτες, οι Έλληνες Εβραίοι των Ιωαννίνων

Romaniotes: the distinct Greek-Jewish community in the city of Ioannina, with customs and traditions that differ from those of the Sephardic and Ashkenazi Jews, whose traces are lost in the depths of time. The Romaniotes became an integral part of the cultural mosaic of the city of Ioannina since the Byzantine era, but faced the danger of extinction during the harsh period of the Second World War. Narrating their history through time unfolds not only the story of the city, but of the whole country by and large.