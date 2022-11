Not Available

The final concert in this series of the songwriters' show sees Kiwi favourite Neil Finn joined on stage by American legend Janis Ian and alt-country poster boy Ryan Adams. Ryan Adams crouches over his distinctive striped guitar and delivers a series of exquisitely mournful songs, from debut solo album Heartbreaker's Oh My Sweet Carolina (helped by gorgeous harmonies from his compadres) to Invisible Riverside from his album Ashes and Fire.