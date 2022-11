Not Available

Pop sensation Ryan Cabrera performs his hits live at the Los Angeles Wiltern in this concert promoting his debut album, "Take It All Away." The hunky Texas singer-songwriter treats the audience to extended jams, new material and such selections as "Let's Take Our Time," "40 Kinds of Sadness," "You Can Call Me Al," "On the Way Down," "Illusions" and "Shame on Me." Extras include four music videos, behind-the-scenes footage and a photo gallery.