Ryan Giggs - True Red

21st May 2008, Ryan Giggs comes on as a substitute for Manchester United in the Champions League Final against Chelsea in Moscow. In doing so he beats Sir Bobby Charlton's record number of appearances for Manchester United and with 759 appearances becomes the player who has pulled on the United shirt more times than any other in the club's history. Not only did he break this record but he also went on to score the winning penalty in the game which crowned Manchester United kings of Europe again.