Ryan Hall - Back Attacks

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt sensation Ryan Hall returns to video with Back Attacks, his newest instructional series with World Martial Arts. This project follows his popular teaching method of explaining principles of control and theory in a way that opens up the grapplers mind to all new possibilities! Ryan’s back game is one of the most effective in the world and his ability to gain back control and finish from any position is one of his most powerful assets. This DVD series is an awakening of new ways to control, dominate and finish your opponents with attacks they will never see coming; including, his revolutionary Rolling Back Attack series that had taken his competition by storm! The entire series is over 4 hours of instruction on 3 DVDs. This is another World Martial Arts exclusive DVD series!