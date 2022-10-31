Not Available

Chul-soo (Eui-chul Jung) is a student at the local university and a a part-time courier. He has the job so he can pay for the university tuition fees. One day he has to go to the city of Yeosu to deliver the ashes of a dead homeless person. Mi-jin (Joon-hee Koh) attends the same university and was forced to become a surrogate mother so she could pay for her university tuition fees. After having her baby she however changes her mind and flees to Yeosu with the baby. There they both meet each other.