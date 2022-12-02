Not Available

    Here it is--your take-home copy of the first nationally televised Homecoming concert! Filmed live before a sold-out audience at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, the Ryman Gospel Reunion video contains some of the greatest moments from the original TNN broadcast plus many special performances never before released. Combining the rich gospel history of the old Ryman Auditorium with the energy and excitement of a live audience, the Ryman Gospel Reunion lifts the Homecoming Family to new heights of praise and worship!

