High school student, Ryoichi, hasn't gone to school since he injured a classmate. He kills time playing videogames alone everyday. One day, Uncle Kiyoshi comes to the house to recover after having tried to kill himself. During the daytime, only Ryoichi and Kiyoshi are in the house. Ryoichi can't stand his uncle’s eccentric behavior; however, he gradually starts to enjoy Kiyoshi's company. From their conversations, Ryoichi learns that perhaps there are second chances in life...