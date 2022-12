Not Available

The action of the movie is set in the late 11th century Constantinople during the time of the 1st Crusade. The crusaders need the help of the emperor Alexius to get to Jerusalem while the latter tries to do his best to get rid of the unwelcome guests. At the same time Caesar Nicephorus plays his own game and betrays his royal fiancée Anna Comnena while trying to win the heart of the beautiful countess Brigitta.