S Club 7: Carnival Tour

With an accompanying "access all areas" television series, S Club's Carnival 2002 tour was billed as a defining moment of live music to match Lollapalooza. From the opening sequence of seven warrior drummers marching from the auditorium on to the stage, to the walkway that hovers precariously over the heads of the audience, the show clearly has enormous aspirations. Assisted by stunning stage projections, colourful dance routines and costumes, the seven singers successfully manage to conjure up what the title promises: a flaming hot fiesta.