S Club 7: S Club Party Live

Opening with favourite "Don't Stop Movin'", S Club 7 Party Live certainly succeeds in whipping up an electric atmosphere. Recorded in Manchester during the summer of 2001, the Party includes live performances of all the S Club hits, along with favourite tracks from the albums. The concert footage successfully recreates the vibrant mood of the tour. Tastefully switching to black and white at selected points, there's also plenty of visual material focusing on the ecstatic audience.