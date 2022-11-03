Not Available

S Dnem Rozhdeniya, Lola

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The film's hero, Lola, is getting ready for the celebration of her birthday. Because she knows she is in for a surprise, she lets two strangers with flowers and a cake into her apartment. The guests names are Bim and Bom; they are killers. They've chosen the girl's apartment as a shooting place to assassinate the president whose motorcade is to proceed by her house. Lola becomes a hostage and the main obstacle foiling the assassination plan.

Cast

Ekaterina GusevaLola
Vladimir SimonovBom
Sergei AstakhovBim

View Full Cast >

Images