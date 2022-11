Not Available

One-night stands, Internet dates and unrequited love are among the topics in this anthology of gay-themed short films. In "Signage," a middle-aged man hooks up with a deaf younger man, while the offbeat "41 Seconds" chronicles a brief but steamy encounter. "Shahram & Abbas" follows two Iranians pretending to be homosexual in order to be granted asylum in Holland, and "Mr_Right_22" focuses on a waiter who dispenses farsighted advice to a customer.