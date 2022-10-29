Så jävla metal

Not Available

Sweden is currently one of the world's largest producers of heavy metal. Super Stars like Europe and Yngwie Malmsteen have shown the way to the big stages, while bands like Candlemass and Bathory established entirely new genres. This is the story of the personalities that made ​​the Swedish hard rock and metal scene to what it is today. A fascinating, moving and humorous story about how Sweden became a world nation in one of the strongest and most popular cultural phenomena ever, full of eyewitness accounts, anecdotes and, of course, a whole lot of metal!