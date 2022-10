Not Available

This one stars dexterous Shihori Na gasaka, from Masaru Konuma's Woman In A Box 2 (1986) and Erotic Seduction: Flesh Bondage (1987), in a contrived tale of corporate decadence and barbaric behavior. She plays the wife of an up and coming executive who must succumb to the animalistic cravings of the board of directors to protect her husband's position in the company.