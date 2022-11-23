S & M: Les Sadiques

Not Available

Shot in sex dens of Berlin, pleasure and pain become one in this stylish tribute to the sleazy cinema of Jess Franco. Nadine Pape (A WARRIOR'S CREED) stars as Marie - a teenage vagabond whose lust for life will lead her to the bed of the mysterious Sandra (Sandra Bourdonnec - THE DEVIL OF KREUZBERG.) What begins as a blissful relationship soon takes a violent turn however, as Sandra then tries to take full control over the innocent girl's life. Kevin Kopacka (TLMEA) and Harry Baer (MR SCARFACE, GODS OF THE PLAGUE) co-star in this erotic drama from director Alex Bakshaev (THE DEVIL OF KREUZBERG.)