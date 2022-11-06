Not Available

S.P.Parasuram

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

S.P.Parshuram is an action oriented movie in which, Parshuram (Chiranjeevi) is a police official who is very rash and is willing to arrest his own family for the sake of the law. Harish, his brother, is caught in a blue film gang, and Sridevi, a common thief, almost becomes a victim but manages to escape. Because she is a witness, she is later assaulted and becomes blind. Rest of the movie is about how Parshuram recues his family from gangsters.

Cast

ChiranjeeviParshuram
Sridevi KapoorRani
Brahmanandam
Sudhakar
Allu Ramalingaiah

