S.P.Parasuram

S.P.Parshuram is an action oriented movie in which, Parshuram (Chiranjeevi) is a police official who is very rash and is willing to arrest his own family for the sake of the law. Harish, his brother, is caught in a blue film gang, and Sridevi, a common thief, almost becomes a victim but manages to escape. Because she is a witness, she is later assaulted and becomes blind. Rest of the movie is about how Parshuram recues his family from gangsters.