S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Monolith's Whisper

Not Available

STALKER: Monolith's Whisper tells the story of Alexey Savchuk, an exiled victim of the 1986 Chernobyl accident who enters the Exclusion Zone to find his lost brother after "The Second Catastrophe" where a mysterious second explosion takes place in 2006 at the Nuclear Power Plant. Helped by Seeker, he will experience the vicissitudes of "The Zone" and try to reach his objective. Stalker Team Uruguay has brought the video game to real life up to every detail, so get ready to enter "The Zone"!