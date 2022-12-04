Not Available

S3 (Stop Stop Stop)

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This movie is an extraordinary story of some ordinary youths studding in an art college. Adwit is a young talented boy who comes in influence with a girl named Mohini and starts dancing eventually falling in love with her. This movie is filled with funny, dramatic and emotional scenes. It is a dance based movie promoting Indian and International dance styles. In the end its a happy ending with both Adwit and Mohini unite and the film ends with a beautifully choreographed dance performance.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images