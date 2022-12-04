S3 (Stop Stop Stop)

Not Available

This movie is an extraordinary story of some ordinary youths studding in an art college. Adwit is a young talented boy who comes in influence with a girl named Mohini and starts dancing eventually falling in love with her. This movie is filled with funny, dramatic and emotional scenes. It is a dance based movie promoting Indian and International dance styles. In the end its a happy ending with both Adwit and Mohini unite and the film ends with a beautifully choreographed dance performance.