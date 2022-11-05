Sa Aking Mga Kamay

Not Available

Joven dela Rosa is an NBI officer who investigates The Catleya Killer case perpetrated by a man who preys married women. The killer tortures his victim to death and disposes the body at the sidewalk during night time. However, as Joven gets busy solving the case, he gets to spend lesser time with his wife Camille, who met a handsome man named Gene Rivera. Camille finds Gene’s mysteriousness attractive. But behind Gene’s good looks is a man haunted by his past which keeps him from committing violence against women. How soon will Joven figure out that the man behind the heinous crimes has already penetrated to his household?