Not Available

Sa Aking Pagkakagising Mula sa Kamulatan

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Une Bloc

One night the docile teenager Rey is mauled as he passes by a drinking spree of street toughies: Pogi, Jopet, Kahoy and Taba. Pogi hates Rey for the simple reason that he secretly loves Rey’s girlfriend. Jopet, a self-claimed police asset, finds Rey a convenient substitute for pouring out his hatred for his handler, a sadistic cop. Kahoy and Taba join in for the sake of camaraderie. Rey regains consciousness and finds his tormentors drunk and asleep… The director: “In the Philippines we see all these things and we don’t even recognize it, because we’re used to it. We’re very passive. But we need to wake up!”

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images