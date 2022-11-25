Sa Femina Accabadora

Not Available

The femina accabadora is a woman who practiced an ancient form of euthanasia, a compassionate act towards the dying person, in order to alleviate her pains. Considered by many to be a legendary figure of the Sardinian tradition, in reality he acted until the 1960s, as our protagonists, eyewitnesses of the deeds of the ladies of the good death, tell. Together with them we cross the sunny landscapes of Sardinia and immerse ourselves in the shaded areas of a millenary culture still alive in the present.