Sa-ho Martial Arts

In the Taebong dynasty towards end of King Gungye's reign in the deep ravines, a thousand year old pair of foxes lived. They were father and daughter practicing asceticism to become humans. Lee Mu-gi, a snake skilled at the martial arts, changes into a human to capture Hyo-nyo. He rescues Hyo-nyo from Ok-to dragon which came to earth to find the learned priest Gwang Seon-sa. Hwang Jeong and old man Hwang (the foxes) take a liking to Ok-to and decide to help him fight the thieves and they defeat Lee Mu-gi. Hwang Jeong falls for Ok-to. But knowing she can't love a human, Hwang Jeong gives her life to save Ok-to.