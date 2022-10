Not Available

Joey Velasco's video featuring his reflections (and reactions) from the street kids he met a few years ago. After painting his version of the Last Supper he named, "Hapag ng Pagasa" (Table of Hope), he went around looking for each one of them and from his visits this video came to be. The stories of the children in the painting (aka the Hapag Kids) are found in his book entitled "They Have Jesus".