Not Available

Sa Mata ng Balita looks back on the 50 years of television history, from the pioneers James Lindenberg of Bolinao Electronics Corporation and Antonio Quirino of Alto Broadcasting Corporation in the 1950s to the merging with the Lopezes' Chronicle Broadcasting Network to form ABS-CBN. From the rise of President Ramon Magsaysay to the Oakwood mutiny during the administration of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, this expansive documentary featuring interviews with some of the country's esteemed broadcast journalists shows that the history of television is also the history of the nation.