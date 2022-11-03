Åsa-Nisse på semester

Not Available

Åsa-Nisse is visited by cousin Doris from the United States. Nisse, Klabbarparn and Doris will travel to Stockholm, but Nisse and Klabbarparn lose track of Doris, who get into a hands of a Casanova. Nisse and Klabbarparn instead ends up at the Nordic Museum, where Åsa-Nisse turns out to have unexpected qualities in the art of imitating a mannequin. After that they had found each other is Doris robbed and it leads to a wild brawl that it sparkles and sputters on.