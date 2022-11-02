Åsa-Nisse slår till

Not Available

Åsa-Nisse and Klabbarparn with wives taking part in a jenka-contest from Knohult to Vetlanda where he reports with his homemade walkie-talkie. Then he demonstrates the "Demon-Spritzer", a self-made cement machine which then breaks down and squirts down Klabbarparn with cement. Sjökvist is robbed and bike down with his delivery-bicycle in water at a beach. The robbers then repents and wants to return the money. Features performances from artists Sten & Stanley, The Moonlighters, and Shane.