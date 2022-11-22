Sa-sa-geon-geon

Not Available

Nice Shorts consists of four short films from up and coming directors. A simple walk means so much more in the touching short "Shall We Take a Walk?" directed by Kim Ye Yeong and Kim Yeong Geun. Directed by Hong Sung Hoon, "Girl" tells of a father's strange day when his son's girlfriend shows up, and Lee Jeong Wook's "Mates" goes undercover into memories and crime solving. Winner of Best Korean Short at the 2009 Jeonju Film Festival and the Excellence Award at the Seoul Independent Film Festival, Jo Sung Hee's "Don't Step Out of the House" is about two young children who live in a rundown apartment by themselves, and what happens when adults invade their space.