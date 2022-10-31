Not Available

From the director who gave us Tanging Yaman, Laurice Guillen, is back with another heart-warming family drama which teaches us about love, faith and life. Sa ‘Yo Lamang stars Lorna Tolentino, Bea Alonzo, Coco Martin, Enchong Dee and Miles Ocampo. Dianne Alvaro (Bea Alonzo) seems to have a happy family. She and her mom (Lorna Tolentino) just bought a house for them, her younger siblings are doing great at school, and her boyfriend of two years is already preparing for their future together. But everything in her life shatters when her dad, Franco (played by Christopher De Leon), returns after ten years of being with his mistress.