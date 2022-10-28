Saagara Sangamam

Not Available

Balu, short for Balakrishna, (Kamal Haasan) is an economically disadvantaged but multi-talented dancer, adept at the Indian classical dances of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak etc. His simple and honest soul does not permit him to attain professional success in the commercial world that requires a certain level of moral laxness. Madhavi (Jayaprada), a wealthy young woman and a patron of the dances, notices his talent and acts as his benefactress, helping him secure his life-long opportunity of participating in a high-level classical dance festival.