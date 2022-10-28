Not Available

Orphaned, poor, and handicapped Aman is befriended by rich and wealthy Akash Verma in his childhood. Akash introduces Aman to his parents, Rajiv and Kamla, and they adopt him and give him their family name. Akash and Aman grow up as brothers with a lot similar habits and characteristics, save that while Akash is a womanizer, Aman is not. Aman gets to writing poems under the name of Sagar, which gets published, and he gets very popular. One of his fans is a young woman by the name of Pooja Saxena, and they correspond with each other over the next few months. Akash meets Pooja and falls head over heels in love with her. When Aman comes to know this, he asks Akash to pose as Saagar, which he does, and both Pooja and Akash fall in love with each other, while a heartbroken Aman looks on, as he knows that although women may like his poems, but will anyone come out openly to love him when they see his handicap?