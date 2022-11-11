Saajan Ka Ghar

Not Available

The Dhanrajs are blessed with a daughter. However, during childbirth, Dhanraj's wife dies and he blames his daughter for his wife's fate. He refuses to see her face and remarries. His daughter, Laxmi, grows up to be a beautiful woman who's ignored by her father and abused by her stepmother. The only person who stands by her is her half-brother. Laxmi soon gets married but fate seems to hold nothing new for her. She has a loving relationship with her husband, but her mother-in-law couldn't stand her and she too physically abuses her.