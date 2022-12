Not Available

Compromise and conformism are ideas we associate with mothers. The people around them are rarely aware of the mothers’ lost dreams. Asha is one such mother, a middle-class homemaker with two kids and a working husband. At 34, she is just coming to terms with the inertness of her daily routine, and her monotonous life within the four walls of her house in the midst of a bustling city. Her simple wish to have someone to talk to remains unfulfilled, until new neighbours arrive.