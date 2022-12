Not Available

An under-fire boxing coach, Prabhu is transferred from Hisar in Haryana to Chennai as his bosses at the Boxing Council do not like his disrespectful rule-breaking unconventional ways. In Chennai, he chances upon the raw fighting talent of Madhi, the sibling of aspiring boxer Lakshmi. He decides to put all his effort to tame Madhi and get her to shine but he is repeatedly put off by her playfulness & distrust.