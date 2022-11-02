Not Available

Saamy

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Saamy movie is all about Arusaamy (Vikram) who is a Deputy Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli who efficiently brings the city under control. Arusaamy arrives at Tirunelveli after being in exile for some years after being wrongly accused of bribery by corrupt politicians. At the outset, he pretends to be a corrupt cop by accepting bribes from the very influential Annachi.Later Saamy starts to rebel against him and the rest is about how he succeeds in overcoming the corrupt politicians.

Cast

Trisha KrishnanBhuvana
VijayakumarAaruchamy's Father
Delhi GaneshBhuvana's Father
Kota Srinivasa RaoAnnachi
ManoramaBhuvana's Grandmother
VivekVenkataraman Iyer

